 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Leasing Associate at Lincoln Property Company Southeast. Seabie Hickson has joined Lincoln Property Company Southeast as a senior leasing associate within the firm’s office leasing group. Prior to joining Lincoln, Seabie worked with Highwoods Properties for nearly five years, where he oversaw office leasing for more than 6 million square feet within the Atlanta portfolio. Seabie is a member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors (ACBR) and NAIOP, as well as a member of the 2021 NAIOP Future Leaders group.

Atlanta#Highwoods Properties#Acbr#Naiop Future Leaders
