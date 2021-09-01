Seabie Hickson

The history of downtown Bethesda can be traced to the post-Civil War era, when an area just northwest of the nation’s capital was a “crossroads” community anchored by Darcy’s Store. Several development booms ensued in the following decades, which brought government buildings, hospitals, offices, cultural institutions, shops and restaurants to the area. Over time, Bethesda has emerged as a thriving urban center that is the economic engine of Montgomery County and one of the most renowned communities in the Washington, D.C. area — and the growth isn't slowing.