The Neat Company Reimagines Small Business Bookkeeping with the Introduction of NeatBooks

Companies worldwide are looking for ways to increase employee productivity and reduce management costs while getting their projects delivered in an effective manner. The advantages of hiring remote contract workers, especially in the IT industry, are many: lower costs, less infrastructure management and less maintenance overhead. Remote workers must be aware of the goals and objectives of the project they are hired for, and specific expectations with respect to the project. The world of remote contracting has been in existence for a few years, but companies are still getting the hang of managing remote teams.