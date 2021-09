I’ll start on the most positive note possible. Everything is still ahead for this team. Everything. Go undefeated and you have the best loss on your resume of any team in the country—the first game of the season, at a neutral stadium, top 5 matchup. The rest of Clemson’s schedule is super charmin soft (UConn lost to Holy Cross, yikes), but the SEC probably gets two teams, Ohio State, and then you need to beat out Oklahoma/Texas or maybe Notre Dame. When the playoff expands, this won’t even be a big deal (how crazy is that...).