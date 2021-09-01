Enter now for a chance to win $10K education sweepstakes through CollegeChoice 529

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Students in DeKalb County will have a chance to use their creativity to solve real problems for area organizations. It is set to happen at the first Student Innovation Night to be hosted by the STARTed Up Foundation from 6-8:00 p.m. on September 22. The STARTed Up Foundation helps high school students work on their entrepreneur skills. At the event, which will take place in the Community Room at the Community State Bank on 7th Street, students will partner with established businesses and nonprofits, who will pose real issues they face for students to give a fresh perspective on. Students will then break into groups and discuss possible solutions.