Enter now for a chance to win $10K education sweepstakes through CollegeChoice 529
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — To celebrate National College Savings Month, one individual will be selected to win the CollegeChoice 529 $10,000 Education Sweepstakes. To enter the CollegeChoice 529 $10,000 Education Sweepstakes, individuals 18 years of age or older must complete the entry form available at collegechoicedirect.com by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30. The company said the winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries to receive a $10,000 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit.www.wane.com
Comments / 0