Neat Introduces Free Small Business Accounts Receivable Software: NeatInvoices Streamlines Invoicing and Speeds Payments

No business or organization wants to be the victim of a cybersecurity attack. Adversaries target organizations of all sizes and in every industry, so cyber security is not just a large business problem. They often try to breach an organization’s systems through weak spots or entry points outside the direct control of organizations, such as via third-party vendors. Therefore, it’s no longer enough for organizations to secure their data and information systems; they must also encourage enhanced cybersecurity practices of their managed service providers (MSPs).