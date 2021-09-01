Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Neat Introduces Free Small Business Accounts Receivable Software: NeatInvoices Streamlines Invoicing and Speeds Payments

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

NeatInvoices Puts the Ability to Create, Send, and Manage Invoices in the Palm of Your Hand. The Neat Company, a recognized leader in financial data management for small businesses, is now offering an easy-to-use accounts receivable solution designed to help small business owners improve cash flow by streamlining their invoicing process and facilitating digital payments. Available now, NeatInvoices lets users create, send, and manage an unlimited number of invoices from their desktop or mobile device while enabling prompt customer payments via credit/debit cards or bank transfer.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Software#Invoice#Speeds Payments#The Neat Company#Wepay#Chase Company#Solopreneurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

SKEEPERS Acquires MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX; Launches the Ultimate Low-Code, Omnichannel Customer Feedback Platform, CX Management

Brands such as Nespresso, L’Oreal, Clarins, MetLife, BRP and Hilti among first customers. The SKEEPERS Group, provider of people-smart SaaS solutions that enable brands to generate value for and from their customers, has launched a new addition to its product suite, CX Management. The cutting-edge low-code platform – a combination of recently acquired international startups MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX – streamlines the customer feedback process for brands to inform data-driven decision-making.
Economymoneyweek.com

Cybersecurity is crucial for small businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are under-protected from cybersecurity risk, while the pandemic has increased their vulnerability to attacks. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) says a third of SMEs have experienced a cyber incident over the past five years. Half believe that a serious incident could completely sink their company.
EconomyStamford Advocate

ImageCat announces a new partnership with Reask to deliver their global natural catastrophe models via its risk and disaster management platforms.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. ImageCat today announced an agreement with Reask, a leading science and technology company focusing on natural hazard modeling, to make their HindCyc® and DeepCyc® global cyclone, typhoon and hurricane probabilistic modeling and event response services available through ImageCat’s Inhance® and FACFinder™ solutions. The new...
Economyfinextra.com

Value of ISO 20022 for FinTechs

As a common business language for the financial marketplace, ISO 20022 is firmly positioned as a unifier for new and contrasting FinTech innovations, such as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Smart Contract (SC), and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Considered the de facto, universal business language for financial industry initiatives, ISO 20022...
EconomyStamford Advocate

(When) Is Magento Worth Investing In? Experts Weigh In [DesignRush QuickSights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. With a market share of 23.8%, Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms. Though renowned for its powerful capabilities, the cost of building and maintaining Magento stores has limited this platform's reach mainly to large enterprises. DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands...
Paulsboro, NJsouthjerseyobserver.com

Letter to The Editor: Food Supplier Terminating Accounts Could Be Detrimental Small Businesses

Want to give a big shout out to US Foods for shutting down all small business accounts, not that they are already hurting, due to the pandemic. Don & Bert’s Custard Stand, a small, private, family owned business, located at 635 W Broad St, Paulsboro, along with with many other small businesses in the area, received a one day notice that accounts with them are being terminated due to warehouse employee shortages and driver shortages.
RetailStamford Advocate

Escher Acquires Syslore to Help Posts Reduce Parcel Processing and Sortation Costs

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 05, 2021. Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced the acquisition of Helsinki-based Syslore to bring a collection of proven, AI-powered services to post and parcel carriers everywhere. With today’s announcement, postal operators can utilize:. A powerful, machine-learning based OCR engine to increase...
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Risk considerations for Managed Service Provider Customers

No business or organization wants to be the victim of a cybersecurity attack. Adversaries target organizations of all sizes and in every industry, so cyber security is not just a large business problem. They often try to breach an organization’s systems through weak spots or entry points outside the direct control of organizations, such as via third-party vendors. Therefore, it’s no longer enough for organizations to secure their data and information systems; they must also encourage enhanced cybersecurity practices of their managed service providers (MSPs).
Businesssiliconangle.com

Telefonica launches blockchain-based document authentication service

Spanish telecom company Telefónica Tech announced Thursday that it launched a new documentation authentication service based on blockchain technology with legal support. The technology will be supported by Telefónica’s own TrustOS managed blockchain service and combines the user’s digital signature with a cryptographic hash of the content to be certified. Both of these elements are sealed onto the blockchain to establish legal provenance and integrity of the data.
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech iwoca Introduces Cash Advance Product on Funding Xchange to Small Business Online Sellers

one of the largest small business lenders in Europe, has introduced its “industry-first” cash advance product on Funding Xchange for small business online sellers. iwoca will reportedly be the first lender in the United Kingdom – leveraging Open Banking – to provide fully automated revenue-based repayments to digital commerce firms that maintain a business bank account on the marketplace.
Softwarefreightwaves.com

The importance of data integrations and software enhancements when selecting a new software provider

For many years, traditional software providers denied their users access to web-based applications, by limiting their ability to exchange data with them. These denials included users being told their provider’s staff was overbooked, and unable to complete the integrations they requested. Some providers denied integrations by telling their users that a future enhancement was planned for their system, and it was identical to the application’s current functionality. In those instances, users were asked to abandon their integration requests, and wait for the provider to complete the future planned upgrade.
Small BusinessAccountingWEB

Neat Company Unveils NeatBooks for Bookkeepers

The Neat Company, which has focused on financial data management for small businesses, expanded its offerings with the introduction of NeatBooks, a bookkeeping solution designed to eliminate traditional bookkeeping processes that are unnecessary in the age of digital banking and intelligent data management. Among other innovations, NeatBooks enables “statementless bank...
SoftwareInc.com

QuickBooks Experts Optimize Accounting Software

Marjorie Adams always wanted to be a teacher but realized that meant dealing with parents. While working at a CPA firm instead, it clicked. She could teach businesses how to work better with QuickBooks, still educating, but in a different type of classroom. Adams founded Fourlane 12 years ago, and ironically, she’s still dealing with parents: the majority of her 80+ employees are women, most of them moms.
Businesssignalscv.com

8 Services that Customer Service Outsourcing Company Can Offer You

Collaboration in business is escalating faster than ever. Seeking help from third parties is now a very common strategy that companies use to scale up their business and pursue new opportunities in the industry. Customer support outsourcing companies enable rapid business growth and geographic expansion. But there’s more to it,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy