Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The GHT Companies Supports Ritual's Multivitamin Clinical Trial on Pre-Menopausal Women - Published in Frontiers in Nutrition

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

VISTA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. The GHT Companies, a leading developer and distributor of nutraceutical products, is proud to be a contributor to a recent clinical trial completed by Ritual, a personal health technology brand building the future of daily essentials. The clinical trial quantified the impact of key nutrients including Omega-3 DHA, Vitamin D3 and Folate, in Ritual’s flagship daily multivitamin, Essential for Women 18+, and has been published in one of the leading journals across the world, Frontiers in Nutrition.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Science#Clinical Nutrition#Vegan Food#Vitashine D3#Prweb#Folate#Frontiers In Nutrition#Auburn University#Frontiers Of Nutrition#Ght Companies#The Non Gmo Project#Usp Verification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Healthurbanmatter.com

Ashwagandha For Improved Health: Discover Its Benefits and How to Use It

Commonly known as Poison Gooseberry, Winter Cherry, or Indian Ginseng, Ashwagandha is a herb used in traditional medicine for treating conditions related to stress. Scientifically, it would be called an adaptogen. Found in parts of Africa, India and the Middle East, the orange-red fruit is used as a tonic for boosting energy and lowering tension and anxiety.
Women's HealthADDitude

Could ADHD Medications Improve Memory, Focus & Organization in Menopausal Women? The Research Says Yes

A surprising thing happened when I was evaluating teenagers for ADHD. One by one, the mothers of my patients approached me regarding the age-normed rating scale I had developed to gauge their adolescents’ symptoms. The questionnaire, which asked about a variety of problems in daily life associated with ADHD and asked both the patients and their caregivers to rate each problem on a scale of 0 to 3. It was hitting a nerve — but not in the way I expected.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Nutrition Company Novagevity Incorporated Launches Sperri - Canada’s First Complete, Certified Organic, Plant-Based Meal Replacement Beverage

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2021-- Novagevity Incorporated today announced the launch of Sperri, a new plant-based meal replacement beverage. Sperri is Canada’s first organic and non-GMO, plant-based meal replacement created by a team of doctors, scientists, and dietitians, and offers a way for people and patients to achieve better nutrition and better health. Sperri has been carefully designed to include high-quality ingredients that contain essential micronutrients and macronutrients for optimal health, but without the artificial ingredients, gut irritants and common allergens in other meal replacements.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
HealthIslands Sounder

NZT-48 Reviews – Brain Boosting Limitless Pills Supplement?

The NZT- 48 brain boosting supplement is advertised as an innovative pill that can improve your memory, enhance mental clarity and help you to remain focused all day long. As per the official website, NZT-48 is advertised for individuals who have a problem remembering things. Additionally, the NZT-48 dietary supplement maker claims natural ingredients to reduce memory loss and enhance cognitive function.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Chula Medicine Announced the Success of Clinical Trials for the “ChulaCov19” Vaccine and Acceleration of the Next Phase of Research

Newswise — August 16, 2021 – Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, and the Vaccine Research Center, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (CVRC) held a press conference on the progress of clinical trials for the Thai “ChulaCov19” mRNA vaccine. The clinical trial (Phase 1) was administered in healthy volunteers who are found to have good immunity after they have been vaccinated. The volunteers’ antibodies have been greatly boosted to prevent the original strain of the virus, and four other variants, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. Manufacturing and preparation for registration to be used in an emergency are underway.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Drug cocktail reduces aging-associated disc degeneration

Chronic back pain affects upwards of 15 million adults in the US, racking up billions in healthcare costs and lost work days. Degeneration of the discs that cushion and support vertebrae, a common occurrence of aging, is a major contributor to low back pain. Although a widespread condition, few treatments are available. Now Jefferson's Makarand Risbud, Ph.D., James J. Maguire Jr. Professor of Spine Research in orthopedic surgery, division director of orthopedic research and co-director of the cell biology and regenerative medicine graduate program, and colleagues have shown that treating mice with a drug cocktail that removes aging cells reduces disc degeneration. The findings, reported in Nature Communications on September 3rd, show how a novel approach to preventing age-related disc degeneration may pave the way for treating chronic back pain.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer's RSV vaccine enters late-stage trial, company says

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Thursday that its vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has begun the third phase of its clinical trials among adults, which comes almost two weeks after the Food Drug Administration (FDA) has fully authorized Pfizer's SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 3 of the...
Los Angeles County, CAL.A. Weekly

Natures Boost CBD Gummies Reviews: 2021 Ripoff Controversy!

How does a person suffering from body health issues and excessive stress gets relief with Natures Boost CBD Gummies?. NEW YORK,‌ ‌Sept.‌ ‌7,‌ ‌2021‌ ‌/‌EprRetailNews.com‌/‌ ‌–‌ ‌‌Every day the global health average has been declining rapidly. Individuals are unable to maintain a healthy body due to a lot of reasons. The unhealthy lifestyle that a person follows has become one of the biggest threats to the health and fitness of the body. There are lots of individuals who suffer from various kinds of health issues that are primarily based on the diet and the living practices of a person. The amount of stress and anxiety that a person has to take due to the lack of proper career guidance or excessive workload has also added to the health issues. The lack of nutrients in the diet leads to many health problems like poor joint health and muscular pain too.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy