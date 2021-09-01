Baby Safety Month Offers Parents Critical Tips to Keep Babies and Young Children Safe

September 2021 – Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and while melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, rarely develops before age 20, its incidence is rising rapidly in children and adolescents. Just one blistering sunburn in childhood increases the risk of developing melanoma later in life. “Infants and babies are particularly vulnerable to sun damage,” says Angie Seelal a Registered Physician Assistant with Advanced Dermatology, P.C. “They have skin that is thin and delicate and has not yet developed all the melanin – the natural skin pigment that provides some protection from the sun – they will have when they're older. It is vital for parents to protect infants from the sun's damaging ultra-violet rays from birth and at every age.”