Illinois State

Illinois' Decatur Public Schools Selects 7 Mindsets for Districtwide Implementation

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

ROSWELL, Ga. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Decatur Public Schools in Decatur, Ill., has selected 7 Mindsets, the leader in online social emotional learning (SEL) solutions, to support the emotional wellbeing of its students and teachers. Starting with the 2021-22 academic year, the 7 Mindsets curriculum will be used throughout the district’s 11 elementary schools, middle school, and two high schools.

