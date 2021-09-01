Revel Systems Announces Comprehensive Program to Give Back to Local Communities
Company Will Contribute Portion Of Annual Revenues To Four Nonprofit Organizations And Offer Paid Day Of Service To Employees. Revel Systems, a cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a new charity initiative. Through this initiative, Revel will allocate a portion of its annual revenues to support four nonprofit organizations based in cities where Revel has major offices, including Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, and Vilnius, Lithuania.www.stamfordadvocate.com
