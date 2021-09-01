Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Corian® Design Presents Seven New Solid Surface Colors for Fall 2021

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Corian® Design, a leading global brand in advanced surfacing solutions for interior design and architecture, today introduces seven new colors to its Corian® Solid Surface Portfolio for interior spaces and architecture. These seven colors are divided into two unique collections, Carrara (Carrara Crema and Carrara Lino) and Artista (Artista Beige, Artista Dust, Artista Gray, Artista Canvas), and a standalone color, Sparkling Granita. These seven new colors of Corian® Solid Surface are commercially available as of today, with the full color palette now including over 100 colors.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corian#Color#New Aesthetic#Prweb#Solid Surface#Commercial Marketing#Carraras Inspired#Artistas Complexity#Artista Gray Enduring#Artista Dust Dark#Quartz#Nomex#Styrofoam#Dupont Dupont#Nyse#The Dupont Oval Logo##Dupont De Nemours Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designrocklandtimes.com

5 Interior Design Ideas to Transform Your Home

Adding a personal touch to your home makes it extra unique and comfortable. Interior designing paves the way for you to custom-design your space and transform it to suit your style and preferences. You can achieve an elegant interior even on a tight budget and with what you have available in your home. Use these interior design ideas to transform your home.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Sculptural Cubist Home Designs

The Frame House is located in a suburban area in the Shiga prefecture in Japan. Designed by local architecture practice FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects, the family home embraces cubic geometric shapes to create a minimalist appearance. The contemporary home is finished in muted colors and has a simplistic interior.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Boudoir-worthy furniture from Bethan Laura Wood

British designer Bethan Laura Wood and Milanese gallery Nilufar present Ornate, a collection of furniture inspired by the design of the boudoir. Featuring a bedhead, lighting, cabinets, a desk and mirrors, the collection draws from diverse inspirations and features a variety of materials and techniques. The Ornate collection also marks Wood’s ten years of collaboration with Nilufar and its founder, Nina Yashar. It will be shown in the Via della Spiga gallery during Salone del Mobile (and until 27 November 2021), next to pieces from Wood’s previous collections.
Beauty & FashionBHG

Here's Every 2022 Color of the Year So Far

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Color resonates in distinct ways for different people. During the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic, some gravitated toward soothing neutrals while others immersed themselves in bright, uplifting colors. Now, as we begin to imagine a post-pandemic world, the colors that fill our homes and lives will again vary widely, but certain trends are likely to emerge—and some experts are already predicting the top 2022 paint colors.
Interior DesignPosted by
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
Interior DesignDomaine

16 Bright and Beautiful Living Room Lighting Ideas

Living room lighting is the icing on the cake to your living room look—without it, your living room will just seem incomplete. But, lighting is a tricky thing to master, especially when there are so many ways to do it well. So, take a look at these 16 picture-perfect living...
Interior Designhillcountrynews.com

Create a Room Fit for Royalty with Crown Molding

(Family Features) If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to dress up a room in your home, crown molding can be a simple way to add elegance and class with minimal investment. Crown molding is most commonly applied as a decorative trim where the walls meet the ceiling. It is...
Interior DesignArchDaily

How to Design and Install Seamless Translucent Polycarbonate Facades

Translucent polycarbonate panels boast unique and striking aesthetics while simultaneously maintaining efficient functionality. They can add depth and color to a façade and may adapt to meet a wide range of performance requirements, from temperature resistance to impact resistance to UV protection and more. Rodeca, a leading company in the polycarbonate panel industry, offers high-quality products with high customizability vis-à-vis colors, transparency levels, treatments, profiles, sizes, joint systems, and more. Below is a detailed list of these many options, accompanied by diagrams and installation steps. We also discuss several case studies where polycarbonate facades have been used to great success, taking full advantage of the options available alongside the intrinsic aesthetic qualities of the translucent panels to complement and elevate their designs.
Interior Designjacksonprogress-argus.com

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

5 Best Chalk Markers To Create Amazing Signs and Designs

Have you admired the chalk signs adorning your favorite coffee shop? Chances are the design wasn't made with the same chalk sticks you used as a kid, but with chalk markers. These creative utensils provide the same chalk effect with a paint-like pigment that can be used on almost any smooth surface.
Beauty & FashionInterior Design

Audrone Drungilaite Designs an Eco-Friendly Rug Collection for EMKO

Confetti on the floor is the detritus that marks a good party. This hand-tufted linen rug emulates the look, all while caring for the planet. When designer Audrone Drungilaite visited a manufacturer in Panevežys, Lithuania, and learned that yarn leftover from rug production is stored without a plan for future use, she had a brainwave. To a rug with a one-color ground (she chose caramel or royal blue) one could add contrasting tufts from the scrap materials available that day. Each rug is unique, but guidelines ensure consistency. There are always three pile heights within each 78- or 98-inch-square rug, and the colorful yarns are divided into seven groups (the more hues, the better the rug will look, Drungilaite notes). Through EMKO.
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best places to sell design online

You can sell design online through your own website, or even through social media channels, but the challenge is often getting it seen. While paying for ads and making good use of hashtags can help, it can often be easier to sell your design through a site with an existing customer base – at least initially.
Interior Designdesignandlivingmagazine.com

Designing With Joy: Building a Perfect Personalized Plan

Each issue we’ll share recommendations for building your dream home, adding ease to the process, and making choices that will create lasting value. Plus, you’ll get insider access to the Dutch’s one-of-a-kind design touches and unique ideas planned to wow clients and guests alike. If you own a home, chances...
Interior DesignDesign Week

Interiors inspiration: Design Week’s pick of nature inspired spaces

From moody jungles, to serene interior landscapes, these recent interiors projects blur the line between indoors and outdoors. New York native Ruby Kean has designed a space for Jenki, one of London’s first-ever dedicated matcha bars. The café, situated in the capital’s Spitalfields market, was an exercise in blending “ancient and modern sensibilities” she says, achieved through different layering techniques.
Designdesignboom.com

color changing tables by susannah feiler react to your movements

Susannah feiler’s ‘gratitude’ table is the result of a year-long investigation into communal experience, responsive materials and functional design. the minimal furniture piece is hand-built using bioplastics and embedded with custom light sensitive pigments, meaning the surface reacts to your movements. susannah feiler embarked on the project with one question...
Interior DesignInman.com

7 open-shelving design concepts to inspire your decor

Open shelving is more than just a fleeting trend. When done right, it can really imbue a home with some much-needed style and personality while saving space. Here are a few fresh and creative ways to put this concept to good use. There are so many ways to use open...
Interior DesignBHG

This New Bedding Collection Is a Gorgeous Way to Add Fall Color to Your Bedroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Refreshing your home for fall typically involves dressing the dining table with autumnal accessories, piling cozy blankets and pillows into the living room, and showcasing pumpkins and mums on the front porch. But one spot that's often overlooked in the flurry of fall decorating is the bedroom. As the place where you start and end each day, it deserves some seasonal accents, too. If you're looking for an easy way to bring in fall color, The Company Store just launched a new bedding collection that's brimming with nature-inspired patterns and bold autumnal hues.
Home & Gardenmymodernmet.com

15 Unique Bookshelf Designs to Showcase Your Reading Collection

Is your reading collection feeling a bit drab or in need of a visual boost? A new bookshelf may be exactly what your unique library of books needs. We have picked out some of our favorite bookshelves and bookcases to tie your whole room together while giving you all of the storage you need.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Why Are You Hiring An Interior Designer?

Selecting a shirt and a pair of pants can be an arduous task for those who lack imagination. Where to start? Colors? Fabrics? Style of clothing? Designing an interior space is no less difficult -- not to mention the fact that every member of the household is likely to have their own vision of what to do. Usually this is where I advocate the hiring of a professional to do designing and also the handholding, refereeing and in effect, act as therapist and mediator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy