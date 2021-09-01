Corian® Design Presents Seven New Solid Surface Colors for Fall 2021
WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Corian® Design, a leading global brand in advanced surfacing solutions for interior design and architecture, today introduces seven new colors to its Corian® Solid Surface Portfolio for interior spaces and architecture. These seven colors are divided into two unique collections, Carrara (Carrara Crema and Carrara Lino) and Artista (Artista Beige, Artista Dust, Artista Gray, Artista Canvas), and a standalone color, Sparkling Granita. These seven new colors of Corian® Solid Surface are commercially available as of today, with the full color palette now including over 100 colors.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0