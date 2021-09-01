Corian® Design Presents Seven New Solid Surface Colors for Fall 2021

Confetti on the floor is the detritus that marks a good party. This hand-tufted linen rug emulates the look, all while caring for the planet. When designer Audrone Drungilaite visited a manufacturer in Panevežys, Lithuania, and learned that yarn leftover from rug production is stored without a plan for future use, she had a brainwave. To a rug with a one-color ground (she chose caramel or royal blue) one could add contrasting tufts from the scrap materials available that day. Each rug is unique, but guidelines ensure consistency. There are always three pile heights within each 78- or 98-inch-square rug, and the colorful yarns are divided into seven groups (the more hues, the better the rug will look, Drungilaite notes). Through EMKO.