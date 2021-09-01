EVERYWHERE Communications Provides Vital Communications for Organizations on the Front Lines of World Events
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. The EVERYWHERE Communications platform is currently supporting NGOs leading earthquake response in Haiti, Hurricane Ida relief efforts in New Orleans, and US Government agencies supporting Wildland Firefighting efforts in the Western US. An EVERYWHERE-equipped Wildland Firefighter stated, “Having access to the exact location of resources on a fire is a game changer, another step towards safer wildland firefighting.”www.stamfordadvocate.com
