EVERYWHERE Communications Provides Vital Communications for Organizations on the Front Lines of World Events

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. The EVERYWHERE Communications platform is currently supporting NGOs leading earthquake response in Haiti, Hurricane Ida relief efforts in New Orleans, and US Government agencies supporting Wildland Firefighting efforts in the Western US. An EVERYWHERE-equipped Wildland Firefighter stated, “Having access to the exact location of resources on a fire is a game changer, another step towards safer wildland firefighting.”

The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dialpad Provides Turnkey Communications Solutions for WeWork Members, Enabling Hybrid Work Worldwide

Unparalleled combination of global locations from WeWork and powerful cloud communications solutions from Dialpad create the ideal foundation for hybrid work. Dialpad, Inc. and WeWork are reshaping the future of work through the combination of cloud communications and flexible workspace solutions. WeWork utilizes Dialpad as its exclusive communications tool for all team members through a softphone functionality or easy-to-use mobile phone application. Dialpad technology is also available to WeWork members in more than 800 locations, worldwide.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

transcosmos offers a CRM connect solution with the power of LINE WORKS as a digital communication tool between MR and healthcare professionals

Supports AstraZeneca deploy LINE WORKS, a new communication channel between MR and healthcare professionals. transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that the company has offered "DEC Connect," its proprietary API connect platform, and supported AstraZeneca K.K. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director and President: Stefan Woxström; AstraZeneca) connect "LINE WORKS" and the company's CRM (customer relationship management) system to realize two-way communication between AstraZeneca's medical representatives (MR) and healthcare professionals. With the aim of optimizing the way AstraZeneca provides information to healthcare professionals, transcosmos will continue to expand its services. "LINE WORKS" is a business version of LINE by WORKS MOBILE Japan Corp. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Kosuke Fukuyama).
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Five Key Points When Preventing Cybersecurity Attacks in a World of Hybrid Working

Endpoint Protection Data Loss Prevention File Transfers Advanced Threat Protection. On 19 July, the UK will finally lift the final social distancing measures that were put in place during the pandemic. Although concerns about the pandemic still exist, many people will now be contemplating a tentative return to the office. Although the benefits of homeworking are well-documented and recent events have proven that people can work just as effectively from home as they can from the office, many people will likely want at least a partial return to the workplace.
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
MLBtvtechnology.com

CP Communications Overcomes Spectrum Shortage At Major Events Despite Repack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—While the FCC repack of the TV band saw about 1,200 full-power television stations affected and a reduction of spectrum available for wireless mic and other RF communications production uses, CP Communications has been able to overcome challenging conditions, such as those associated with the MLB All-Star Game.
Businesscisco.com

Teratonix: Meet the team harvesting ambient RF energy to power IoT devices and benefit the environment

Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2021 winners have been officially announced, we are excited for you to learn more about each winning team and the story behind each innovation. The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge is an annual competition that awards cash prizes to early-stage tech entrepreneurs solving the world’s toughest problems. Now in its fifth year, the competition awarded its largest prize pool ever, $1 million USD, to 20 winning teams from around the world.
NFLTrendHunter.com

Food Delivery Communication Systems

The conceptual 'DeliBuddy' delivery communication device is a futuristic solution for consumers looking to take more control over their daily food deliveries for an enhanced level of safety and security. The system works by being installed at an entryway and being connected to the accompanying smartphone app to let users communicate with delivery personnel. The unit is outfitted with NFC technology that would enable a delivery person to receive their payment upon placing the order on the dedicated spot for enhanced security for both parties.
ElectronicsKTEN.com

Is Facial Recognition the Next Big Innovation for the Events Industry?

Originally Posted On: https://www.etechrentals.com/is-facial-recognition-the-next-big-innovation-for-the-events-industry/. Facial recognition technology is becoming more mainstream all the time, thanks in no small part to Apple’s integration of the technology into their latest iPhones and iPads. Every day, people use this advanced technology to unlock their devices or authorize purchases, which has made the technology more palatable to average users. For years now, law enforcement officials have used this technology, and we’ve also seen it used for security purposes at places like airports. As facial recognition technology continues to advance, we think we’ll soon see it commonly used in the events industry. In fact, we think it may be the next big innovation for events. Here’s why.
Real Estatesecuritymagazine.com

71% of surveyed facility managers state concerns about operational cybersecurity

According to a report by Honeywell, improving cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) systems ranks as one of the top priorities for surveyed facility managers over the next 12 to 18 months. This is likely because more than 7 in 10 (71%) of surveyed facility managers consider OT cybersecurity a concern or worry. Moreover, respondents cite OT cybersecurity as the building improvement that would provide the most significant benefit to their stakeholders.
ComputersZDNet

Turbocharge your network security skills to become a highly paid cybersecurity expert for just $30

It's been a long 18 months or so for almost the entire world. If you're an IT systems admin who has started to focus on security and would like to drastically change your life by becoming a highly paid cybersecurity expert, the affordable 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle can help make your dreams come true. And, best of all, you don't have to take any time away from your current job to take advantage of these self-paced courses.
Businessthefastmode.com

NTT to Expand its Global Data Center Footprint by 20%

NTT’s Global Data Centers division continues to expand its global data center footprint by 20% to build a connected future that will benefit enterprise and hyperscale clients around the world. NTT operates data centers across Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, including a major presence in India. It delivers and...
Public Healthaibusiness.com

What might communication mean in a post-pandemic world?

In retrospect, communities and the businesses situated within them weathered the onset of COVID-19 in a typical way — in many ways we’ve come together, sought novel solutions to new problems, and found a way through the maze of new safety rules and disrupted workplaces. But with the proliferation of...
Health ServicesStamford Advocate

BriteStar Primary Care Selects Claris Healthcare to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

Expansion of telemedicine program part of larger US trend toward telehealth. Patients of BriteStar Primary Care who require blood pressure monitoring at home will now be equipped with remote monitoring technology, under a new partnership with Claris Healthcare. The partnership marks an expansion of BriteStar’s telemedicine services, part of an ongoing shift toward telehealth across the U.S.

