Robert J. Roberts

83, of Pittsburgh passed peacefully surrounded by family September 1, 2021. Proud father of Gregory John and Dena (Eric) King. Loving brother of Bonnie Roberts-Thompson, Donna Roberts, Paul (Maureen) Rego, and Kathy (Robert) Howard. Beloved grandfather of Gabriel, Dylan, Sophia, and Juliette. Bob was born on November 2, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. In 1955, he graduated from East Conemaugh High School and went on to enlist in the United States Army where he served for 6 years. Bob then worked for many years in sales in Cumberland, MD, San Bernadino, CA and Pittsburgh, PA before retiring. Retired but not tired, Bob spent many years with family, friends and in the community. Bob was a devout Catholic who went to daily mass. He spent much of his time volunteering at the Carnegie Science Center, Saint Paul of Cross Retreat Center, and UPMC Passavant Hospital. Bob also enjoyed theater was part of theater groups performing locally. More than anything, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. Whether it was sightseeing with his son or taking his grandchildren to train museums, Bob cherished every minute with his loved ones. Bob will be forever remembered as a loving father, caring brother, adoring grandfather and a kind and gentle friend and acquaintance. Family and friends received Friday, September 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 at the George A. Thoma Funeral Home, Inc. 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral Mass, Saturday, September 4 at 10 A.M. Saint Aidan Parish (Saint Alexis Church).