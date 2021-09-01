Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Robert J. Roberts

The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article83, of Pittsburgh passed peacefully surrounded by family September 1, 2021. Proud father of Gregory John and Dena (Eric) King. Loving brother of Bonnie Roberts-Thompson, Donna Roberts, Paul (Maureen) Rego, and Kathy (Robert) Howard. Beloved grandfather of Gabriel, Dylan, Sophia, and Juliette.  Bob was born on November 2, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. In 1955, he graduated from East Conemaugh High School and went on to enlist in the United States Army where he served for 6 years. Bob then worked for many years in sales in Cumberland, MD, San Bernadino, CA and Pittsburgh, PA before retiring.  Retired but not tired, Bob spent many years with family, friends and in the community. Bob was a devout Catholic who went to daily mass. He spent much of his time volunteering at the Carnegie Science Center, Saint Paul of Cross Retreat Center, and UPMC Passavant Hospital. Bob also enjoyed theater was part of theater groups performing locally. More than anything, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. Whether it was sightseeing with his son or taking his grandchildren to train museums, Bob cherished every minute with his loved ones.   Bob will be forever remembered as a loving father, caring brother, adoring grandfather and a kind and gentle friend and acquaintance. Family and friends received Friday, September 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 at the George A. Thoma Funeral Home, Inc. 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral Mass, Saturday, September 4 at 10 A.M. Saint Aidan Parish (Saint Alexis Church).

obituaries.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wexford, PA
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Obituaries
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States Army#Catholic#Cross Retreat Center#Upmc Passavant Hospital#Saint Alexis Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy