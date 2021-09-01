Cancel
NFL

Minnesota Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. likely to miss season after undergoing surgery on meniscus

By COURTNEY CRONIN via ESPN
 5 days ago

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a meniscus injury, according to coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer did not give a timeline for Smith's return but acknowledged that the Vikings are preparing for the third-year tight end to miss the entire season.

NFLzonecoverage.com

What Are Fair Expectations For the Vikings This Year?

The NFL changes so much year over year. Players retire. Players are traded. Players sign with different teams. Players are drafted. Coaches sign elsewhere. Coaches are promoted. Injuries are healed. It’s not rocket science to figure out why team success in the NFL can be so volatile. The New England...
NFLGrand Forks Herald

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. out for ‘a while’ after knee surgery

A potential breakout season for Irv Smith Jr. appears to be over before it ever began. Though coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t flat out say if the out-of-nowhere knee injury was season-ending, he did confirm that Minnesota Vikings’ 23-year-old tight end had surgery on Wednesday morning to repair his meniscus. He apparently injured his knee in last week’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings are preparing for Irv Smith Jr. to miss the entire 2021 season

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't give a specific timetable for tight end Irv Smith Jr.'s recovery from knee surgery but acknowledged the team is preparing as if he will miss the entire 2021 season after having knee surgery Wednesday to repair his meniscus. "We knew [before the surgery] that it...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

How the Return of Everson Griffen Affects the 2021 Vikings

The hopscotch of Everson Griffen playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 is finally over. First, Griffen signaled his desire to play for the Vikings again — back in January. Then, he tweeted insulting statements about quarterback Kirk Cousins and the franchise on the whole. He implied head coach Mike Zimmer never wanted Kirk Cousins on the team from the onset. Yikes.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Loss of Irv Smith Jr. Is Brutal

The mini-curse of bad things happening to the Minnesota Vikings just a season starts is alive and well. And the trend largely affects head coach Mike Zimmer. Minnesota’s starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. received nasty news about his 2021 season as the Alabama alumnus will likely miss the entire slate of games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings are in good hands at the tight end position

The unfortunate injury of Irv Smith Jr. has somewhat derailed the plans of the Minnesota Vikings for the upcoming 2021 season, but all will be okay. During the Minnesota Vikings final preseason game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered an injury that ultimately required him to undergo season-ending surgery on his meniscus.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Defensive line has been a priority for Mike Zimmer with the Vikings

In the eight years Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman have worked together, they've made their free-agent priority a defensive tackle. Here's a year-by-year breakdown of the Vikings' first free-agent signings from 2014-21. 2014. First unrestricted free agent signed: Linval Joseph, DT, Giants. Contract: Five years, $31.25...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Is Chris Herndon Poised For A Breakout With Vikings?

Preseason injuries bow to no man. The world threw the Minnesota Vikings a curveball when tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured his knee in their final game of the preseason, requiring a meniscus surgery that could keep him out for the season. Smith was preparing to enter a potential breakout year, as he had risen to the top of the depth chart upon Kyle Rudolph’s departure to the New York Giants in free agency. Now, he’ll have to watch the 2021 season from the sideline.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...

