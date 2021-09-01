Cancel
Women's Health

Alpha Medical Announces Newest Service to Treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) On National PCOS Awareness Day

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Alpha Medical, a telemedicine company that stands for empowering women to take control of their healthcare, today announces a new service to help diagnose and treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age. Common symptoms of PCOS include abnormal periods, weight gain, infertility, acne, excessive hair growth, insulin resistance, and male-pattern baldness. September is also National PCOS Awareness Month, which is an opportunity for women across the country to pay closer attention to this and better understand what they should know about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.

