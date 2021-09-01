C.O. Association of Realtors announce 2021 ‘Building a Better Central Oregon’ awards
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® announced Wednesday it has selected the 2021 Building a Better Central Oregon awards. BBCO’s main purpose is to recognize worthy residents who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design or use of materials.ktvz.com
Comments / 0