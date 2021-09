ROCHESTER — If the Stoney Creek Cougars had let a rivalry win get away, they’d have been kicking themselves for a while. Luckily, they didn’t have to. Despite dominating defensively, and controlling the game nearly from the start, the Cougars didn’t put the game away when they had a chance, and the Rochester Falcons took advantage, tying it at 7-7 with 4:51 left.