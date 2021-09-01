Cancel
Mexico president highlights corruption fight in address

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted his campaign against government corruption and downplayed the work that remains to be done in the areas of security and reducing poverty in his third state of the nation address Wednesday. Nearly midway through his six-year term, López Obrador...

