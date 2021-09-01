Cancel
New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing DUI charge, won't join team for road trip

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 5 days ago

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested for an alleged DUI, the team announced Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Scott was arrested early Tuesday morning in Westchester County, New York, after police said they observed Scott driving erratically. Scott failed a field sobriety test, according to the reports.

