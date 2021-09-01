New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing DUI charge, won't join team for road trip

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have added some pitching depth for the stretch run. Right-hander Geoff Hartlieb, who last pitched for the Mets this season, was claimed by Boston off waivers from New York. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement on Saturday. Hartlieb is being optioned to Triple-A Worcester. The 27-year-old has made 57 appearances during his three years in the Majors. During his time with the Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, he has posted a combined 11.00 ERA in nine innings pitched. In 66.1 career innings, he has registered 66 strikeouts and logged an ERA of 7.46. He was originally drafted by the Pirates in the 29th round in 2016. Boston still holds the second wild card spot in the American League, leading the Oakland Athletics by three games.