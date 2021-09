It had to be on Sunday. Kanye West, the rapper obsessed with the idea of God, chose a Sunday day to launch his new album, Donda, a work of 27 songs and constant references to Jesus who has begun to sound in streaming services since the dawn of the United States . The waiting of the album, intended incially for July 22, last year, has been long and confused. They have had to pass several evidence in public for the album to see light.