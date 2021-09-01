Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf: PA Air National Guard Activated to Support Afghan Ally Refuge Efforts

By MyChesCo
 5 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 43 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the United States. The airmen, who are on federal orders through the end of September, will provide general base support such as security, firefighting and ground transportation duties as needed at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J.; Volk Field, Wis.; and at the Pentagon, Wash. D.C.

West Chester, PA
