Gov. Wolf: PA Air National Guard Activated to Support Afghan Ally Refuge Efforts

— The Berks County Commissioners recently announced the launch of the planning process for IMAGINE Berks, a new economic development strategic action plan for Berks County. This 8-month process will include listening tours, community-driven discussions and data to craft a plan that will then guide the County’s economic development efforts for the next five years. Pamela Shupp Menet, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Economic Development, will serve as the County’s project manager and oversee the IMAGINE Berks process with the following project team: Ken Pick, Berks County Redevelopment Authority; David Hunter and Ashley Showers, Berks County Planning Commission; Jeremy Zaborowski, Berks County Industrial Development Authority and Derek Harris, Economic Development Coordinator for the County of Berks.