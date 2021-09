Raleigh, N.C. — A man was killed early Monday after being struck by multiple vehicles on eastbound Interstate 440 near Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Raleigh police were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. and discovered the injured man, later identified as 27-year-old Cameron Scott Morrison, who they said was a stranded driver. When he got out of his car, which had broken down, he was hit several times.