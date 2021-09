Health Insurance Mentors principal broker Steven Tucker argues Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s masking mandates only serve as an undue burden on the public. "Cloth masks are not considered to be PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) because they cannot be sealed,” Tucker, also a Chicago Tea Party activist said. “Respirators such as N-95 and half and full face respirators can be sealed which makes respirators actually effective. This being the case, cloth and surgical masks are effectively useless when seeking protection from the COVID-19 virus.”