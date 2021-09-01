Cancel
Random notes: UK basketball’s non-conference home schedule nothing to cheer about

Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article▪ Bringing Tubby Smith back for a New Year’s Eve game against High Point is a nice touch, but the remainder of Kentucky basketball’s home non-conference schedule leaves a lot to be desired. Yes, this year’s rivalry game with Louisville is at Rupp Arena. But Miles College, Robert Morris, Mount Saint Mary’s, Ohio U., Albany, North Florida, Central Michigan and Southern as visiting foes? Seriously?

