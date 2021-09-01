Random notes: UK basketball’s non-conference home schedule nothing to cheer about
▪ Bringing Tubby Smith back for a New Year’s Eve game against High Point is a nice touch, but the remainder of Kentucky basketball’s home non-conference schedule leaves a lot to be desired. Yes, this year’s rivalry game with Louisville is at Rupp Arena. But Miles College, Robert Morris, Mount Saint Mary’s, Ohio U., Albany, North Florida, Central Michigan and Southern as visiting foes? Seriously?www.kentucky.com
