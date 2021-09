Federal authorities are cracking down on fraud and it's happening right here--or headed to, rather--Idaho. Yes, it's rather controversial: to get vaccinated or not to get vaccinated. Many people want to know what going into their body and understandably so, as so much of the science behind this particular vaccine is new. It is exciting, however, that the Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved by the FDA--not just in an emergency sense, as previously approved. This is giving many hope.