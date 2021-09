Rachel Dolezal made headlines back in 2015 as possibly the most famous example of a "race faker," someone who pretends to be an ethnicity that they are not. In this case, Dolezal attempted to pass herself off as African American when in reality, she is a white woman. The world became aware of her deception during an interview on June 11, 2015, when Dolezal was asked straight up if she was African American, as reported by The Guardian. Dolezal's subsequent confusion with the question and stuttered answer tipped off viewers that she wasn't who she had claimed to be.