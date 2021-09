10 years ago, Hugo Chávez ordered to close all casinos and bingo halls in Venezuela. The measure left more than 100,000 unemployed and dozens of huge abandoned buildings. Now, his successor has authorized the operation of 30 establishments throughout the country. It is another sign of the liberal turn that the Government has been taking, cornered by the most serious economic crisis in the recent history of the country, after the fall in oil revenues due to the collapse of production and international sanctions that have complicated financing to Nicolás Maduro.