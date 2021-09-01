Cubs History: 50 years ago, Fergie Jenkins had a two-way day to remember

For a Chicago Cubs franchise that has a history of incredible talents that dazzled generations of fans, Fergie Jenkins serves as one of the greatest. He’s arguably the greatest pitcher in team history and is now, finally, receiving a statue outside of Wrigley. By all regards, he’s an immortal Cub seen as part of the team’s big four Hall of Famers, along with Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams. He was also responsible for one of the best two-way performances in the team’s history.