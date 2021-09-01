Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With Jones at QB, improved D, Pats poised to be back in mix

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-9) New faces: QB Mac Jones, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Matt Judon, DB Jalen Mills, DL Henry Anderson, LB Kyle Van Noy, DL Christian Barmore, DE Ronnie Perkins, special assistant Matt Patricia. Key losses: QB...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
Person
Marcus Cannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#New England#Qb Mac Jones#Wr#Dl Henry Anderson#Lb Kyle Van Noy#Rb#Sony#Lg#Dl Adam Butler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous Patriots Member Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Cam Newton will be away from the New England Patriots‘ facility until Thursday due to a “misunderstanding” on COVID-19 tests, which means the door has opened for Mac Jones to potentially win the quarterback battle. When it comes to overall experience and knowledge, Newton should have a significant edge over...
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Pats’ QB Mac Jones already proving 49ers screwed up

As we approach the 2021 regular season, it has not taken long for quarterback (QB) Mac Jones to start proving to the San Francisco 49ers that they drafted the wrong guy. Jones had a stellar preseason for Bill Belichick and the Patriots and he has earned the respect of the best coach in the history of the National Football League – – a coach who has six Super Bowl rings with New England.
NFLPosted by
Boston

Patriots re-sign QB Brian Hoyer to back up Mac Jones

The Patriots also signed former Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert, per reports. The Patriots announced they’ve re-signed quarterback Brian Hoyer on Wednesday, one day after cutting the 12-year veteran. The move to cut Hoyer was procedural, and multiple reporters correctly predicted the Patriots planned to bring him back after an eventful...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLwabi.tv

AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton. That clears the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s starting quarterback. The source spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because...
NFLNBC Sports

Perry: Mac Jones looks like a starting QB

With Cam Newton away, it was Mac Jones' day at training camp for the New England Patriots. While the session was far from perfect for Jones, who threw two interceptions during 11-on-11 work, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry said that based on what he saw, Jones looked like an NFL starting quarterback.
NFLNBC Sports

Mac Jones addresses whether he's ready to be Pats' starting QB

Eventually, Mac Jones is going to get a chance to start a game for the New England Patriots. But when?. Monday afternoon on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" program, Jones said that it's "more of a future thing" when asked if he was ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL now.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots QB Watch: Cam Newton resumes starting reps, Mac Jones takes step back

Cam Newton remains in the lead to begin the season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. The first indication of that came very early on Thursday. Newton took the first reps in the first drills with the starting offensive line during Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants, the final open practice of 2021 training camp. It was literally just a snap of the ball from the center to the quarterback, but Newton got the ball before rookie Mac Jones.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Pats frustrated with Newton, and Mac Jones could benefit

The New England Patriots' quarterback competition took an unexpected turn Monday. Incumbent starter Cam Newton is sidelined until Thursday after what the team called a "misunderstanding" over COVID tests taken away from NFL facilities. Newton traveled outside New England to receive medical treatment Saturday and apparently didn't follow the proper...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Ex-Patriot claims Mac Jones was teaching playbook to Cam Newton

Former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich shared a story recently that is quite unflattering for Cam Newton. On a recent edition of “The Dan and Ninko Show,” Ninkovich said he’d been told by “inside sources” that rookie quarterback Mac Jones had been helping Newton learn the playbook, as the rookie had a better understanding of it than Newton did.
NFLABC6.com

Fans rush to the pro shop following Mac Jones becoming Pats starting QB

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WLNE)- Mac Jones becoming starting quarterback is something fans expected to happen, they just didn’t know when. Tuesday, the face of the future in Foxborough was named QB1. Following the announcement, fans went to the Patriots pro shop where number 10 jerseys flew off the shelves. Hector Molina...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Patriots teammates praise rookie QB Mac Jones

The quarterback rotation at practice for the New England Patriots returned to normal on Thursday. After missing the previous three practices while in the “cadence process” for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, Cam Newton returned to the field and took the first round of reps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during a joint practice with the New York Giants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy