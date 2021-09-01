Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers’ Sept. 12 opener to be held in Jacksonville

By Zachary Jacobson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only certainty regarding the Green Bay Packers’ Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints was that they’d be on the road. Now, the Saints will be on the road as well. According toNOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan, the Packers and Saints will clash in Jacksonville at TIAA Band Field.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Texans#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The New Orleans Saints#Tonola Com#Hurricane Ida#Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On His Relationship

As the latest Ted Lasso episode proved, being around someone you love 24/7, 365 isn’t necessarily the best way to have a relationship. Aaron Rodgers also appears to agree with that mindset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly opened up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The two will...
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Saints? WR Marquez Callaway Breakout Season? | New Orleans Saints Rumors

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Saints? Jameis Winston is the starter, but the Saints also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on the roster as backup options. Could Cam Newton be another QB weapon for Sean Payton's Offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Saints rumors. Marquez Callaway has the chance to go from a 2020 undrafted free agent, to one of the most exciting offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLComplex

Terrell Owens Wants to Fight Former Eagles Teammate Donovan McNabb: ‘I’d Knock Chunky Soup From Him’

The drama between former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb, doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. In an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Owens admitted that if he had to fight someone, it would be McNabb. “And I’m dead serious,” he said. “Shannon, I’ll knock him out.” The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver told Sharpe that he would operate with “controlled anger,” comparable to a Navy Seal, while confessing there would be a “fire burning inside of me.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy