US House of Representatives employee Ira Cohen contributes a total of $100 to Democratic Party candidate Raphael Warnock

Now that we have our first official Democratic candidate, we can start to analyze what the 2022 race in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District may look like. Christina Bohannan, an Iowa City attorney and state legislator, announced this week she will run for Congress in the 2nd District, which also includes Davenport and spreads as far west as Newton. (Although some of that could change when Iowa’s political maps are redrawn in the coming month.)