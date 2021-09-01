Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US House of Representatives employee Ira Cohen contributes a total of $100 to Democratic Party candidate Raphael Warnock

By Chicago City Wire
Posted by 
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 7 days ago

US House of Representatives employee Ira Cohen has contributed a total of $100 to Democratic Party candidate Raphael Warnock, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC). There were at least 10 contributions made to political candidates and committees by US House of Representatives employees, 100 percent of which have gone to Democratic Party causes and candidates.

chicagocitywire.com

Comments / 0

Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Candidates#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Georgia Democrats Warn Raphael Warnock Is Vulnerable

Members of the Georgia Democratic Party sent out a series of fundraising emails this week warning that U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) could lose reelection next year. “The analysts at CNN have put together a list of which Senate seats they believe are most likely to flip in 2022, and the results are extremely concerning: They’re saying Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock is the MOST vulnerable Democrat up for re-election,” according to one of the Georgia Democratic Party’s emails.
Labor IssuesFOXBusiness

Kudlow: Government unions run the Democratic Party

Labor Day is here so this show is about labor in America, our beloved workforce, especially the middle-income, blue-collar folks who literally have made this country great. They make our businesses work. They produce our goods and services. They are also the brave military people who defend our nation and...
Iowa City, IAGlobe Gazette

MURPHY: Democrats get a candidate in competitive 2nd District

Now that we have our first official Democratic candidate, we can start to analyze what the 2022 race in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District may look like. Christina Bohannan, an Iowa City attorney and state legislator, announced this week she will run for Congress in the 2nd District, which also includes Davenport and spreads as far west as Newton. (Although some of that could change when Iowa’s political maps are redrawn in the coming month.)
Electionsrnbcincy.com

Black Democratic Candidates Won Big In 2020 Defying Traditional Notions Of Electability

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A new report released by the Donors of Color Action Network in partnership with the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee defies some of the common narratives about the electability of candidates of color. 2020 was a historic year for Black candidates with several groundbreaking wins in state legislative races.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Princeton Packet

Opinion: The Democratic Party is dying

This latest fiasco in Afghanistan is another example of the lying, cheating, treasonous and immoral actions of a dying party. Abraham Lincoln was part of the Republican Party’s actions against slavery, and as a high school teacher of U.S. History, I have to say if former President Donald Trump was younger he should start his own political party. It would do well.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

House Votes To Move Joe Biden Agenda Forward With Passage Of $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to move forward a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda: a massive, $3.5 trillion budget plan to expand social programs like Medicare, tackle climate change and fund pre-K and community college. But the narrow vote — 220 to 212 — signaled the tricky process facing the White House and Democrats in the month ahead, as leaders try to appease the various wings of the party. A group of House moderates, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), initially threatened to withhold their support for the budget resolution until there was a vote to pass a...
Presidential ElectionSentinel

Top GOP senator orders change in election plan

HARRISBURG (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an “election integrity” undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Rising Democratic stars throw weight behind candidate training effort as party prepares for midterm elections

Two second-term House Democrats and one newly-elected member are joining a group focused on training new candidates for the rigours of running a campaign for elected office. Reps Katie Porter, Lauren Underwood and Nikema Williams are joining the National Democratic Training Committee as honourary co-chairs of the organisation, the group said in a press release this week.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump and the next big, bogus stolen-election claim

Last week, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) seemed to spill the beans. He said on tape that he had very recently spoken with former president Donald Trump and that Trump would launch a 2024 presidential campaign — potentially imminently. The reporter who scooped it was also told that Trump would soon travel to Iowa, which would of course be an attractive place for such an announcement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy