Top Gun: Maverick delayed to 2022 due to Delta variant

The release of Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed to 2022 due to the Delta variant.

Paramount has pushed back the movie along with Mission: Impossible 7 , Variety reported on Wednesday.

Tom Cruise plays the lead role in both films.

Top Gun: Maverick , a follow-up on the 1986 classic, was scheduled to come out on 19 November 2021; it will instead be released on 27 May 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7 , meanwhile, was planned for release on 27 May 2022 and has now been delayed to 30 September 2022.

Jackass Forever , another Paramount property, has been delayed from 22 October 2021 to 4 February 2022.

The announcement comes amid concerns over Delta, a highly contagious variant of Covid-19.

Other highly anticipated releases remain on the schedule for 2021. No Time To Die , expected to be the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, is still expected to come out on 30 September 2021 in the UK and 8 October 2021 in the US.

Eternals is planned for release at Marvel on 5 November 2021 in the US and in the UK, and the studio’s Spider-Man: No Way Home should come out on 17 December 2021.