Defensive miscues put the Kansas City Royals in an early hole, and their offense never got started as the four-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Houston. The Royals had just four hits and were shut out for the eighth time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in front of an announced 22,964 at Minute Maid Park. They can still salvage a series victory with a win on Wednesday afternoon.