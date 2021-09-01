Flood Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carbon The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 630 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * For Brodhead Creek at Analomink: At 6:15am the stage was 6.58 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. For Pohopoco Creek at Kresgeville: At 6:02am the stage was 8.01 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. For Lehigh River at Lehighton: At 6:16am the stage was 10.38 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Tunkhannock Creek at Long Pond: At 5:30am the stage was 3.83 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. For Brodhead Creek at Minisink Hills: At 6:16am the stage was 9.07 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Pohopoco Creek at Parryville: At 5:30am the stage was 2.73 feet. Flood Stage is 5.5 feet. For Aquashicola Creek at Palmerton: At 5:31am the stage was 8.76 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. For Bush Kill at Shoemakers: At 5:45am the stage was 6.56 feet. Flood Stage is 6 feet. For Tobyhanna Creek at Blakeslee: At 5:15am the stage was 11.46 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Delaware River at Tocks Island: At 6:15am the stage was 17.07 feet. Flood Stage is 21 feet. For Lehigh River at White Haven: At 5:30am the stage was 3.14 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 97.