Montgomery County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery County through 330 PM CDT At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Ida. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hurricane Grove... Silver MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Mount Ida, AR
Montgomery County, AR
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
