The Best Billy Bob Thornton Movies And Where To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Over the years, Billy Bob Thornton has played everything from a thief conning his way through the holiday season in Bad Santa to the man behind one of the most unbelievable plans to save the world in Armageddon and just about everything in between. The Academy Award winner, who can do everything from act to write and direct, as was the case with Sling Blade, has built up a respectable filmography throughout this career, and it doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down anytime soon. So, before he goes off and makes another thriller or drama we’ll surely be talking about for years to come, here is a quick rundown of the best Billy Bob Thornton movies and how you can watch them.