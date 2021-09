It’s the age old question – how can the Rays get fans to fill the seats at The Trop? Is there a way? Most would rather stay home and watch the game on TV instead of fighting traffic, paying about $15 for parking, $50 for a ticket and $15 for a hot dog and drink. But diehard Tampa Bay sports fan Dick Vitale says fans need to step up and get to Tropicana Field to see the first place Rays live. The team is having an incredible year following an appearance in the World Series. The team is way out ahead in first place and are doing it with one of the smallest payrolls in baseball.