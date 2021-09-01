Cancel
NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Leakes Dead At 66 Following Long Battle With Cancer

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes has died at the age of 66 following a long battle with cancer. According to HollywoodLife, Ernest Dukes — a publicist for the family — announced the sad news in a statement to the outlet. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” he said. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."

