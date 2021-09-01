Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil; Harford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HARFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CECIL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northern and northeastern Maryland. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

