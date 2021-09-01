Cancel
Kanye West Reportedly Flees To Berlin In Disguise Following The Controversial Release Of 'Donda'

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
Cover picture for the articleThe rapper reportedly jetted off to Berlin following the controversy surrounding his 10th studio album Donda — that has left him feuding with Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The 44-year-old rap legend was spotted in the German capital perusing several art galleries and museums. In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Runaway” artist disguised himself in an all-black outfit with boots, cargo pants, a hoodie and a black balaclava covering his face.

