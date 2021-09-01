Kanye West Reportedly Flees To Berlin In Disguise Following The Controversial Release Of 'Donda'
The rapper reportedly jetted off to Berlin following the controversy surrounding his 10th studio album Donda — that has left him feuding with Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The 44-year-old rap legend was spotted in the German capital perusing several art galleries and museums. In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Runaway” artist disguised himself in an all-black outfit with boots, cargo pants, a hoodie and a black balaclava covering his face.okmagazine.com
