‘Marvel Action Origins’ #3 review

By Ronnie Gorham
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
IDW’s Marvel Action Origins #3 retells the origin story of two iconic characters within the Marvel Universe: Hulk and Venom. Issue #3 is written by Christopher Eliopoulos, who many comics fans may know as a longtime letterer for Savage Dragon and many other children’s books with fellow writer Brad Meltzer. In Marvel Action Origins #3, Eliopoulos and Lanna Souvanny continue their dynamite work on this series with an issue that takes us on a journey to discover how Bruce Banner became the big strong green guy, and when Eddie met Venom. It’s genuinely a heartfelt comic that readers of any age will love, but especially if you’re getting into Marvel, this comic is a great place to start.

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

