‘Marvel Action Origins’ #3 review

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here and it marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first origin story in many years to feature an all-new cast of characters. While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is similar to Black Panther in its approach to storytelling, even T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, and while Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) was introduced in her own solo film, the movie had the familiarity of strong Marvel presences such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). Simu Liu's entrance into the MCU as Shang-Chi features very few nods to the movies that came before, which makes his debut bold yet rewarding. In fact, you're bound to fall in love with all of the film's new characters. Shang-Chi is an action-packed origin story by director Destin Daniel Cretton, who has officially delivered Phase Four's first standalone gem.