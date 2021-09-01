‘Heroes Reborn Companion’ Vol. 2 hits some great heights, but lacks cohesion

Let's face it, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more widely known as the MCU, grows and grows, it can be hard to keep everything on track. Likewise with the DCEU, ﻿Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe﻿ and so, so much more. Comic Book 101 is a new series that focus on breaking down each property﻿ to its core for the more casual fan who may not know the ins and outs of these characters and properties. I kind of felt the need to do this series when my wife asked if Iron Man was friends with Batman. This is the kind of thing we laugh at as comic fans, but believe it or not, it rings as a solid question for casual viewers. It will also serve as a refresher course for even the most avid fan. With his movie to be released this week, there is no better place to start than with Shang-Chi, The Master of Kung Fu himself.