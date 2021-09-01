Springfield Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

Springfield Police looking for theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a theft that occurred at a Springfield hardware store.

The theft happened at a Handyman Ace Hardware Store on S. Burnett Road on Aug. 27. In a social media post, police said the male suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of tools.

Police said the suspect drove a Maroon Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Joshua Haytas at 937-324-7714.

