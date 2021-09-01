Cancel
Food & Drinks

Avoid Tough and Chewy Leftover Steak by Avoiding the Microwave Entirely

By Josie Rhodes Cook
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoying a fresh, juicy steak, whether it's a ribeye, filet mignon, flank steak, or flavorful sirloin, is truly a unique experience. Unfortunately, sometimes you make your favorite steak recipe with the best steak sauce you've got in the fridge, but you can't finish all that you've cooked and you need to figure out how to reheat steak the next day. Leftover steak has a bad reputation for ending up overly chewy and tough when reheated in a microwave-safe dish, but it doesn't have to be that way. There's a best way to reheat steak, according to a few different sources, and it doesn't involve your microwave.

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

