AI-enabled computer programs can think, learn, and act in particular situations as humans do. When these intelligent programs are applied to machines, they can understand and improve without human intervention. E-commerce is one such everyday use case where merchants are increasing their sales by leaps and bounds using this technology. Salespeople and customer representatives are now more empowered with chatbots and other AI-enabled programs that quickly solve customer problems and answer their queries. In fact, some companies have almost replaced manual conversations with AI-enabled chatbots.