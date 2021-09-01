Anaplan Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings: 4 Analysts React To Return Of Digital Transformation Spending
Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares gained 11.2% on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue beats and raised its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Anaplan reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 9 cents, beating analyst estimates of a 14-cent loss. Revenue for the quarter was $144.3 million, above analyst expectations of $133.8 million. Revenue was up 35.4% from a year ago.www.benzinga.com
