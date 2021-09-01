Cancel
Anaplan Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings: 4 Analysts React To Return Of Digital Transformation Spending

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares gained 11.2% on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue beats and raised its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Anaplan reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 9 cents, beating analyst estimates of a 14-cent loss. Revenue for the quarter was $144.3 million, above analyst expectations of $133.8 million. Revenue was up 35.4% from a year ago.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Related
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money' Picks For September 7

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) has not performed at all. He is still in the name and he still has conviction. Nadine Terman is a buyer of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ: EUFN). She sees great earnings growth in the European banks, good loans growth and a potential catalyst with the German elections.
StocksBenzinga

Tony Zhang's Deere Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said he sees a slow rotation into industrials and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) could be a leader in the segment. The stock has been trading in a range from $320 to $385 since February, but recently it broke out above the range. It has also started to outperform its sector, which Zhang sees as a confirmation of the rally.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Chewy Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'We Would Have Expected Higher Growth'

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares traded lower by 9% after the company reported earnings and issued guidance that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. On Wednesday afternoon, the online retailer of pet food and other products reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 4 cents, slightly worse than analyst estimates of a 2-cent loss. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $2.16 billion, which also missed analyst expectations of $2.2 billion. Revenue was up 27% from a year ago.
StocksBenzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

2 ChargePoint Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), an operator of a network of charging stations in the U.S. and Europe, reported strong second-quarter results Wednesday. Here's what the Street has to say. The ChargePoint Analysts: Needham analyst Vikram Bagri maintained a Buy rating on ChargePoint shares and lowered the price target from $39...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

BRP Stock Gains On Raised FY22 EPS Outlook

BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.4% year-on-year, to C$1.9 billion. Revenues from Year-Round Products increased 53.8% Y/Y, Seasonal Products rose 78%, and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines gained 18.9%. The gross profit rose 129.5% Y/Y to C$570.1 million, with the margin expanding 980 basis points...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Cheer Anaplan's Q2 Earnings By Raising Price Targets

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the price target (PT) to $82 from $70, implying a 36.7% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. The company's billings acceleration of 36% year-over-year was well above consensus expectations of 28%, Lenschow notes. He increased the price target to reflect higher software valuations and positive estimate revisions.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Anaplan Stock Is Soaring Today

Anaplan’s business is booming all around the world. Client companies of every size are very interested in the company’s advanced business planning software. Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) rose as much as 17.1% on Wednesday morning, driven by an impressive second-quarter earnings report. By 1 p.m. EDT, the provider of cloud-based business planning tools had seen its stock calm down to a 12% gain.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday as investors weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.02% to $453.08. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.21% to $354.14. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1...
StocksBenzinga

Current Stock Price for Moderna (MRNA)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Moderna. Moderna’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on October 28, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Moderna. Moderna is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line

HPE - Free Report) delivered third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% as well as the guided range of 38-44 cents. The reported figure also came in higher than the year-ago number of 36 cents. Revenues of $6.9 billion...

