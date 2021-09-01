Report: Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing DWI charges

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets temporarily generated actual positive feelings among members of the fan base on Tuesday with a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and then a second home victory over those same Marlins that night.

Such optimistic emotions lasted roughly 24 hours.

The New York Post reported Wednesday afternoon that Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday and is facing driving while intoxicated charges after he was caught asleep in his car in White Plains, New York.

The Mets quickly released a statement after the Post story went public:

The story comes in the wake of the controversy caused by Mets players such as Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor using a "thumbs-down" celebration over the weekend in response to fans booing the team during home games this summer. Both Baez and Lindor apologized ahead of Tuesday's first matchup, and Baez was greeted with loud boos during the afternoon outing before he became one of the heroes of an impressive rally: