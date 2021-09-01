Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Armed man who fled into Olympic National Park in custody

Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have found an armed man who fled into a campground, at Olympic National Park. The man was booked into the Clallam County Correctional Facility around late Tuesday with a federal charge equal to a state felony, according to the county jail roster.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic National Park#Deer Park#Ap#The Seattle Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Fairfield, CAKRON4

Police recover more than 120 firearms from Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – More than 120 firearms were recovered from a Fairfield home after a search warrant was conducted, according to the Fairfield Police Department. On Saturday, August 21, authorities received reports of a gunshot during a dispute in the area of the 1000 block of Buchanan Street. When...
Atascadero, CAkprl.com

Overdose Deaths in North County 8.30.2021

Two more overdose deaths reported in the north county. Atascadero police and fire responding to a call at a residence on the 4000 block of Rosita avenue Saturday find three unresponsive adults. That was around 1 Saturday afternoon. Two adults were found dead. Another rushed to the hospital police describe...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Woman shot dead in armed robbery, killers in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Aug. 3, Oklahoma City Police Department was called to the 1600 block of N.E. 12th St. in reference to a shooting. Inside the home was 39-year-old Trisha Martinez-Garcia. She had been shot in the chest and died soon after officers had arrived. Two men were...
Mesa, AZPosted by
Shore News Network

Police searching for armed man who raped two women

MESA, AZ – On 8/16/21 around 8 PM, the suspect contacted a female victim near S. Alma School Road and W. Main Street in Mesa and offered her a ride. Once the female was inside the vehicle, the driver pulled into a parking lot where he displayed a handgun and sexually assaulted the Victim. The Victim was able to exit the vehicle and the vehicle left in an unknown direction.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Daily News

Family of man who died in Phoenix police custody sues city, cops

The family of a man who died in the custody of Phoenix police last year is suing several of the department’s officers as well as the city itself. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ramon Timothy Lopez’s parents and minor children, on Aug. 2, two days before the one-year anniversary of his death, the Arizona Republic reported Thursday. Lopez was 28 when he died on Aug. 4, 2020, after being held ...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

2 Hurt In Shooting Near Stockton; Woman, 30, Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies say a woman is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were shot in Stockton late Wednesday night. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded a little before 11 p.m. to the 3400 block of Farmington Road to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies found a pool of blood in the middle of a parking lot as well as a bloody print on a doorway of a nearby room, but no one was inside. Around the same time, Stockton police officers were also investigating something in their jurisdiction. Officers say they found two shooting victims, but their story didn’t add up. Detectives were eventually able to sort out that both the incidents were related. Apparently, the sheriff’s office says, shots were fired after someone confronted someone else in the group about cheating. Just after the shooting, deputies say everyone involved jumped in a car and drove away from the scene that deputies found. The group then ended up in Stockton police’s jurisdiction, where they eventually called for help. Deputies have since arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Wilson in connection to the shooting. She is facing charges of attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy