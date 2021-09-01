Cancel
Having MS plus depression may be tied to increased risk of death

By American Academy of Neurology
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression is common in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), and a new study shows that people with both conditions may be more likely to die over the next decade than people with just one or neither condition. The study is published in the September 1, 2021, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study also found that people with MS and depression have an increased risk of developing vascular disease such as heart attack and stroke.

