Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) last week sent his fellow Democrats into a panic when he penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed saying he would not support his party's $3.5 trillion spending bill "without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs." The package spells out massive investments in everything from child care to immigration to climate policy. But to pass, the bill would need unanimous Democratic approval, so Manchin's wavering support "could implode Biden's whole agenda," said The Washington Post's Greg Sargent.