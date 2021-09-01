Woman arrested for fentanyl during traffic stop in Cole County
COLE COUNTY — A woman was arrested after the Missouri State Highway Patrol seized fentanyl during a traffic stop in Cole County. Riian Retter, 24, of Lee Summit, was arrested for felony delivery of a controlled substance, felony driving while revoked, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, and no insurance, according to a MSHP arrest report.krcgtv.com
Comments / 2